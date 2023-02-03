The Media Awards 2023 are now open for entry with the closing date for entries set for March 21 at 5pm.

The gala black-tie Awards night will once again take place in the RDS on April 27 2023.

This year the organisers have introduced a new category – the Best Sustainability Initiative. The category is open to all organisations and looks to recognise and reward a change, campaign, project or event (internal or external) that has enhanced the environmental credentials of the company or brand.

Over the coming weeks, a panel of Irish and international judges will be appointed to the judging panel. Judging is scheduled to take place between April 19-21 with the winners announced the following week at the award ceremony.

Last year, 620 people attended the Media Awards 2022 in the RDS, the first in-person event since 2019. Last year’s winners included PHD, which won Media Agency of the Year, Omnicom, which won Network of the Year and Rollercoaster.ie which scooped Media Brand of the Year.

For more information visit www.mediaawards.ie