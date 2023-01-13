The LWA Group Acquires Majority Stake in Creative Agency Bloom

The marketing services group LWA has acquired a majority stake in the Dublin-based creative agency Bloom for an undisclosed sum.

Bloom was founded in 2000 by David Quinn and Damian Penco, and clients include Citroen, Brady Family Ham, Banking and Payments Federation Ireland, LloydsPharmacy, KittenSoft, Catch Chocolate, KPMG (Luxembourg), MyHome.ie, Just Eat, and Sunway Travel among others.

For its part The LWA Group, which is headed up by Colin Culliton, owns a number of specialist creative and marketing agencies including Pluto, TapCreative, VAAS video production and Zest Product Solutions.

Following the acquisition, Bloom will continue to trade as an independent Agency with Penco and Quinn staying on in the business.

“This is the next chapter in the story of Bloom” said David Quinn “We are delighted to be joining the LWA Group where each agency brings a different marketing communications specialisation to the mix. We look forward to leveraging the power of this group to expand our offering.”

“I am excited by the potential.” said Damian Penco “David and I started this agency 22 years ago because we wanted to do great creative work for ambitious brands. We have joined the LWA Group because it allows us to build upon this vision. “

While all the companies in the group maintain their independent identities they do benefit from shared resources, tools and synergies, says Quinn.

According to Colin Culliton of The LWA Group: “They were the right fit for us because of their ambition, their creativity and bespoke offering” continued Colin Culliton of the LWA Group. “Anyone who has seen the recent Brady Family Ham TV Ad or heard the Citroen Radio Ad recorded in the car itself knows that Bloom are a strong Agency. Together with the other companies in our group we can take this vision to the next level”