Core Research Shows that Housing and Inflation Dominate Concerns for 2023

Some 84% of adults believe young people will need more economic support during 2023 according to new research carried out by Core for its PREDICT 23 series which examines the expectations that the public have about the year ahead.

When it comes to expectations about inflation and housing, issues which are of important to many, 69% of adults believe that inflation will decrease in 2023 while only 39% of people believe Ireland will be able to address social and affordable housing next year.

While the full report will be published next year, preliminary extracts from the research also show that 69% of adults predict that in 2023 media reporting “will be informed by opinion not fact” while 79% will not “spend time with people who ignore the news and facts.”

According to Finian Murphy, marketing director, Core: “This is one of my favourite publication we produce at Core. Instead of buying into the hype of many trend reports, we listen to the public. The results are always fascinating and this year is no different. As we look to 2023, with a lot of caution in the market, the public are also hopeful about everything from spending time with friends and family, travel and the success of sports teams across next summer. We invite everyone to benefit from this report and wish you a Happy Christmas and see you in 2023.”

The full report will be published in early 2023, but extracts are now available at https://www.onecore.ie/predict23