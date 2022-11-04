Aviva Insurance to Sponsor The Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk

The Bauer Media-owned Newstalk has struck a sponsorship deal with Aviva Insurance Ireland for its flagship mid-morning current affairs programme The Pat Kenny Show.

The twelve-month partnership was brokered by Core and Media Central and will see Aviva benefitting from the scale of the Newstalk and The Pat Kenny Show audience through a combination of show promos broadcast across the week, in-programme sponsor stings, digital display advertising, weekly promotions, and joint co-branding on social media platforms and Newstalk.com.

Declan O’Rourke Aviva Insurance Ireland CEO said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Pat Kenny Show. Pat is one of Ireland’s most gifted broadcasters and The Pat Kenny Show is Newstalk’s programme with the highest audience listenership. Aviva is Ireland’s most trusted insurer, insuring almost 800,000 people and businesses in Ireland and, no doubt many of our customers regularly tune into his award-winning show for respected analysis, challenge, and entertainment. Pat retains a place in the hearts and minds of the Irish public, and we are delighted to be associated with his programme,” says Declan O’Rourke, CEO of Aviva Insurance Ireland.

Newstalk Managing Editor, Patricia Monahan added, “It is great to be partnering with such a premium brand as Aviva. It is a natural fit for Newstalk, and The Pat Kenny Show and we are delighted to work with Declan and the Aviva team on delivering strong success with this sponsorship,” adds Patricia Monahan, managing editor, Newstalk.

Ross McDonnell, sponsorship director with Media Central adds: “We’re delighted to welcome a high-profile brand like Aviva on board as sponsor of Pat Kenny. It’s great to marry Aviva to one of our key sponsorship properties on Newstalk as the audiences for both are so closely aligned. We’re looking forward to working with Core Sponsorship and Aviva to ensure the sponsorship is a huge success.”

The programme won Gold for Best Current Affairs show at the recent radio awards and recorded an all-time high audience result in the most recent JNLR listenership survey with 184,000 people listening each morning.