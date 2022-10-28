OMD Retains Virgin Media Ireland Account

OMD has retained the Virgin Media Ireland media buying and planning account following a competitive pitch.

“We’re delighted to be continuing to work with OMD. It’s of huge benefit to us to have such a strong agency-client relationship that is challenging, collaborative and open as we build out our growth plans for 2023 and beyond. We’re excited to see the pitch work come to life from a data and innovation point of view and work with our OMD team to make sure we make the right moves for the brand in such a competitive market,” according to Niamh O’Driscoll, head of brand and marketing, Virgin Media Ireland.

“We are incredibly proud to have been re-appointed by Virgin Media and coming out of this pitch process we are looking forward to leveraging the opportunities in media and tech, where we are witnessing so much change. It is an exciting time to work in the media industry and Virgin Media is a brand where we get to flex all marketing disciplines to bring that competitive advantage,” adds Fiona Field, MD of OMD.