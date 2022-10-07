BBDO Dublin Wins Irish Agency of the Year at Shark Awards

BBDO Dublin picked up the Irish Agency of the Year and the annual Shark Awards this week. This is the second year in a row the Sandymount-based agency has won the award.

The agency also picked up five other Shark awards across categories that included Film Craft, Radio, Digital, Ambient and Print/Outdoor while it also received seven nominations. The awards were for work with the GAA, VW and Dublin Simon.

Elsewhere Banjoman picked up the Irish Production Company of the Year Award while Screenscene won the Post Production Award. The design agency Piquant, meanwhile, picked up the Irish Design Agency of the Year Award.

Other Irish winners included Verve|Showrunner which picked up five awards for its Mr Tayto’s Bucket List Campaign, including four category winners while other awards went to TBWA\Dublin, The Brill Building, Core, Dynamo, bigO, Brandish, Piranha Bar, Motherland and Genesis.

A full list of all the Irish and international winners and those that were shortlisted can be downloaded HERE

Separately BBDO Dublin’s VW “Zero Carbon” billboard was nominated both as a finalist at the Immortals and as the only Irish representative at the Campaign AD NET ZERO awards.

The VW “Zero Carbon” billboard, developed alongside media partner PHD, will be receiving an Immortals Skull as an Irish finalist in the Immortal Awards when judging kicks off on Friday 14th October. The best work from Europe will then qualify for the final, global round of judging which will take place on December 1st and see the Finalists from every region compete for an Immortal Award or Commendation status.

“Zero Carbon” is also the only Irish campaign to shortlisted at the Campaign AD NET ZERO awards. The awards, celebrating the ad industry’s best work in tackling the climate emergency, will be announced in London on November 23rd.

According to Shane O’Brien, executive creative director: “We’re absolutely delighted with these continued award wins and nominations. It’s great affirmation for the entire BBDO team and particularly gratifying given the number of different clients whose work has been recognised this year. I’m really proud of the whole team and even more excited to see what we’ll do in 2023”.