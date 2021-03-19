Boys + Girls Poster Goes on Permanent Display in New York Museum

A poster which was created by Dublin agency Boys + Girls for Amnesty International has gone on permanent display in The Poster House Museum in New York.

Called ‘Anthem for Migrant Youth,’ it was created in response to reports that the United States has been forcibly separating migrant children from their parents at the U.S Mexico border. Within 24 hours Boys+Girls and Amnesty International responded with a radio ad reimagining the American National anthem and a poster subverting the American flag as bars. The agency worked with world renowned illustrator Noma Bar to produce this image and released it together with the radio spot in June 2018.

“We’re delighted that our work has been added to the permanent collection in the Poster Museum in New York. It was a reactive piece which needed to be made quickly but still have a level craft to the execution. Brands like Amnesty International have to take a stance when things like this happen in the world. Advertising can help a brand’s voice on important issues such as protecting human rights,” says Laurence O’Byrne, creative director with Boys + Girls.

Poster House is dedicated to presenting the impact, culture, and design of posters, both as historical documents and methods of contemporary visual communication. Through temporary exhibitions, a growing permanent collection, and educational events, Poster House explores the enormous impact of posters on society and culture, and how they have been adapted to contemporary use. To view the collection click HERE