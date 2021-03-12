Reach Restructures Commercial Division & Launches ‘The Morning Market’

Reach, the publisher of the Irish Daily Mirror and the Irish Daily Star has established a new single buying point for the two daily newspapers.

Known as The Morning Market it will provide advertisers with a single solution which will offer an audience reach of 222,000, based on the most recent TGI figures.

The new offering will come under Reach Publishing, a new division within Reach’s commercial team which will be headed up by Catriona Byrne (pictured), whilst Hugh Crowther (also pictured) will deliver all digital marketing solutions as head of reach partnerships.

According to Padraig Sugrue, group sales director, Reach: “We are delighted to inherit such an iconic brand in the Irish Star and to welcome their talented team to Reach. The acquisition has strengthened our print business considerably and the launch of ‘Reach Publishing’ was a natural step to protecting and nurturing this business over the years ahead.”

He adds: “Our ‘Morning Market’ solution combines the reach of both our Irish Daily Star and Irish Daily Mirror titles to offer more value for clients and more efficiency for our agency partners. We have seen great demand for our ‘Morning Market’ product already with some of Ireland’s leading brands benefiting from our increased scale.

“I would like to take this opportunity to formally welcome Catriona and her team on board and we believe her experience and strong connections will take Reach Publishing from strength to strength.”

Meanwhile, Reach’s current head of agency, Hugh Crowther, will take charge of the Reach Partnerships team, which according to Sugrue has seen “exponential growth in recent years.”

“Hugh and his team have been instrumental in this success and our new structure will enable them to focus their efforts in this key growth area of the business,” says Sugrue.

Reach acquired The Irish Daily Star in November 2020 when it purchased the 50% stake previously owned by INM.