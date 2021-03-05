Wide Eye Outdoor Expands Forecourt Footprint With Certa Deal

Certa Fuel and Wide Eye Outdoor have launched a first-of-its-kind partnership that will see advertising screens deployed at all pumps across 22 of Certa Fuel’s stations.

In total 162 of the 17 inch screens have been rolled out across the nationwide network of fuel stations. Using the latest technology, the content on the screens plays in response to the customer’s engagement with the pump and uniquely for an out of home solution, all screens have sound.

Certa is Ireland’s first network of fully unmanned filling stations and operates from 34 locations around the country. The forecourt operator is part of DCC Group.

According to Eoin Wrixon, CEO of Wide Eye Media: “We are really excited to be working with Certa. This is a first to market product and a unique digital out of home advertising solution. With 162 sound enabled digital screens, we know clients and advertisers will be really impressed with the Certa advertising solution.”

Speaking of the partnership, Andrew Graham Managing Director Certa Fuel, adds: “As Ireland’s first network of unmanned filling stations we’re keen to continue to innovate and are delighted to team up with a forward-thinking partner like Wide Eye Outdoor to add further uniqueness to our customer experience,”adds Andrew Graham, managing director Certa Fuel.