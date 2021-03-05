Tommy Tiernan Kicks of Series 2 of Entertainment.ie’s Movie Podcast The Revisit

Comedian and actor Tommy Tiernan, the Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu, Today FM’s Gift Grub star Mario Rosenstock, Virgin Media News Correspondent Richard Chambers, 2FM’s Ciara King and Actor and playwright Emmet Kirwan are just some of the guests lined up for Season 2 of The Revisit, the podcast about movies which is produced by Entertainment.ie and hosted by movies editor Brian Lloyd.

Episode 1, which is already online, features Tommy Tiernan, who has chosen ‘Unforgiven’ as his movie of choice. As well as chatting about the movie, westerns in general and Clint Eastwood, the conversation also touches on deeper topics including Tiernan’s views on his own acting. “In terms of my own acting, I really don’t know how to do it. I am a performer. when I am doing standup, the crowd is my director so I’m listening, “Did that line get a laugh, why not, what can I do tomorrow night…,” he says.

Speaking about the role of men in today’s world, Tiernan says “I do maybe wonder about my sons, I have young boys in their early twenties, and I’m very curious as to how they navigate their relationships with women. A lot of the energy to do with male sexuality is frightening, criminal, and dangerous, and a lot of it is natural, joyful and life-giving. There’s a lot of psychic energy on that dynamic at the moment that men of my age who are married and aren’t dating don’t have to deal with.”