Folk Rolls Out Emotive Campaign for Irish Cancer Society

Folk Wunderman Thompson has created a poignant awareness campaign for the Irish Cancer Society that reminds people that, despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, cancer is “Still Here” and so is the Society.

The campaign also provides a stark reminder of the devastating effects cancer has on the lives of patients, survivors and families and yet, there is a positive ray of light shining through from the unwavering support of friends, family and the Irish Cancer Society while the rest of the world stood still for the last 12 months.

“Still Here” features real-life cancer patients and survivors at different stages on their cancer journeys including cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan and Saoirse Ruane, who appeared on the Late Late Toy Show in 2020 to share her stories.

The new campaign will run across TV and social media.

According to Enda Kelly, managing director & head of strategy at Folk: “Our brief for this campaign was clear – while we’ve all been focussing our efforts on beating Covid-19, there’s a forgotten C that hasn’t gone away. 25 people every single day die from cancer in this country. Every week over 800 people hear the words, ‘you’ve got cancer’. So, with this campaign we wanted to document the real-life side of a cancer journey – it’s not just about the stats and figures, these are the real people and real families who have been battling on over the last 12 months and will continue to do so with the support of the Irish Cancer Society.”

“The effects of the pandemic have left every inch of our health service under immense pressure but cancer knows no boundaries, is unaffected by pandemics and remains a constant presence in our communities,” says Conor King, acting CEO Irish Cancer Society.

“We’ve spent the last 12 months encouraging anyone with symptoms to contact their doctor but figures show that one in four didn’t attend a GP or hospital appointments from March to June – this is a direct result of the pandemic. We want this campaign to draw the public’s attention to the fact that cancer hasn’t gone away and neither have we,” he adds.

