TBWA\Dublin Launch Covid Vaccine Campaign for HSE

In Ireland, the vaccine rollout has been a hot topic long before we even had sight of any COVID-19 vaccines on the horizon.

So TBWA\Dublin was tasked by the HSE to stabilise the narrative by creating a clear and simple campaign about the trustworthiness of the vaccine and to reassure people about the rollout plan. In doing this, the agency also wanted to offer people the most valuable of commodities at this time: hope.

Working with Event Junkies, the agency combined footage of the rollout in progress in nursing homes and among healthcare workers with self-filmed moments from numerous groups in our society – from LGFA players to community leaders; to doctors and nurses. In doing this, the campaign aims to show that nobody will be overlooked in the rollout and that everyone is part of the answer to COVID-19.

Lastly, this campaign challenges misinformation with openness – and so the most important take out this piece delivers is that if you do have a question, or feel unsure about any aspect of vaccination, all you need to do to get a trusted answer is call, or visit HSE.ie.

The campaign will go out across TV, VOD, radio, press and social media.

