Sinead Mooney Takes Over as Chairperson of The Marketing Society of Ireland

Sinead Mooney, the managing director of Red C has taken over the chair of the Marketing Society. She replaces Deirdre Wafer of LinkedIn.

As founding Director of Red C Research, over the last 15 years, she has helped grow the business to become the largest independent agency in Ireland. During her time as chair, Mooney aims to bring “her experience as an accomplished and empowering leader to ensure the continued relevance and positioning of the society now and into the future,” according to the Marketing Society.

In addition to the new chairperson, four new members have joined the council – Rawaa Shami, insights and planning specialist, Bord Bia; David Cullen, CEO of Opinions Market Research; Sharon Treanor, head of marketing, digital & trading, Aviva and Rachel Cunningham, head of channel marketing, Three.