All Care Pharmacy to Sponsor Brendan O’Connor’s Radio Show

RTÉ Media Sales has announced that All Care Pharmacy is to sponsor its popular Brendan O’ Connor show on RTÉ Radio 1 every Saturday and Sunday.

Brokered by Focus Advertising, the six-month radio sponsorship consists of 4 x 10-second sponsor-credited stings every Saturday and Sunday morning, sponsor-credited promos in Morning Ireland, Liveline, Playback and Sunday with Miriam, as well as podcast and homepage sponsorship.

According to Tara Farrell, radio & audio sponsorship manager, RTÉ Media Sales: “RTÉ Media Sales is delighted to welcome All Care Pharmacy back to RTÉ Radio 1 as new sponsor of Brendan O’Connor. We are confident Brendan’s listenership ( 382,000 Saturdays, 352,000 Sundays) will deliver the perfect platform for All Care Pharmacy to communicate directly with its customers.”

Siobhan Flynn, marketing manager Allcare Pharmacy adds: “As a national brand, Allcare was keen to partner with a national voice and Brendan O’Connor’s weekend shows is one of the strongest national voices on weekend radio. We believe that Brendan O’Connor is a perfect fit for a trusted community pharmacy brand like Allcare.”