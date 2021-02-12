Home News All Care Pharmacy to Sponsor Brendan O’Connor’s Radio Show

All Care Pharmacy to Sponsor Brendan O’Connor’s Radio Show

RTÉ Media Sales has announced that  All Care Pharmacy is to sponsor its popular Brendan O’ Connor show on RTÉ Radio 1 every Saturday and Sunday.

Brokered by Focus Advertising, the six-month radio sponsorship consists of 4 x 10-second sponsor-credited stings every Saturday and Sunday morning, sponsor-credited promos in Morning Ireland, Liveline, Playback and Sunday with Miriam, as well as podcast and homepage sponsorship.

According to Tara Farrell, radio & audio sponsorship manager, RTÉ Media Sales: “RTÉ Media Sales is delighted to welcome All Care Pharmacy back to RTÉ Radio 1 as new sponsor of Brendan O’Connor. We are confident Brendan’s listenership ( 382,000 Saturdays, 352,000 Sundays) will deliver the perfect platform for All Care Pharmacy to communicate directly with its customers.”

Siobhan Flynn, marketing manager Allcare Pharmacy adds: “As a national brand, Allcare was keen to partner with a national voice and Brendan O’Connor’s weekend shows is one of the strongest national voices on weekend radio. We believe that Brendan O’Connor is a perfect fit for a trusted community pharmacy brand like Allcare.”

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR