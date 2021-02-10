Geraldine Jones Appointed MD of Publicis Dublin as Padraig Burns to Step Down

Geraldine Jones appointed as managing director of Publicis Dublin following the decision by Padraig Burns to retire from the advertising business after 33 years.

Burns will step down at the end of July and Jones will take on her new role from August 1st. Currently Chief Operating Officer (COO), she has worked for the agency for 20 years.

A leading figure in the advertising industry, Jones started her career in CDP, having obtained a 1st Class Honours BSc from Trinity in Business Management and Marketing. She moved to Publicis in 2000 and after six years, spent two years in Young Euro RSCG, before returning to Publicis in 2008. She will be responsible for overseeing a team of 60 staff. Clients of the agency include VHI, Virgin Media, Renault, Spar, Gas Networks Ireland, Davy, Heineken, Dalata, Irish Water and Axa.

“I am honoured to be appointed as the new Managing Director of Publicis Dublin as we head into a very exciting future. The vision the team and I share for our Creative Consultancy offers clients something unique in the market. On behalf of myself and the wider Publicis team I wish Padraig the very best with his future plans,” says Jones.

Commenting on his retirement from the business, Padraig Burns said, “I’m very proud of all that the Publicis Dublin team has achieved in recent years. It’s been an honour to lead such a talented group and I know that Publicis will continue to thrive under Geraldine’s stewardship. Geraldine embodies the spirit of what has made Publicis the successful company it is today – a company that continuously adapts to a changing business and communications landscape”.