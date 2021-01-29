Packed.House Seals New Deals with M&Ms and Grant Thornton

The media and production company, Packed.House has secured the Mars-owned M&Ms brand as the sponsor of its on-demand and streaming section on entertainment.ie for a second year the second year in a row. The partnership was brokered by Medicom.

M&Ms will take full ownership of the on-demand and streaming section on entertainment.ie for the year bringing readers recommendations of movies and shows to watch arranged by genre. The Packed.House development team has also built a real time M&M’s On Demand Recommender widget which is populated frequently by the entertainment.ie editorial team with recommendations.

During the first lockdown in 2020, entertainment.ie pivoted to focus on content to beat readers boredom which was brought to life in their new ATL campaign ‘we hate boring’ that went live last summer. The campaign is live on TV, onsite, across social and on DOOH. The site also committed to becoming the home of On Demand with 116 On Demand reviews published in 2020 that led to 244% increase in On Demand traffic.

The On Demand content was also replicated on video with a new ‘mini review’ video series and 15 million video views in 2020 on entertainment.ie. Research carried out in Q4 of 2020 by Packed.House showed that 8 in 10 entertainment.ie readers have an active On Demand subscription.

According to commercial director, Packed.House, Mark Corrigan: “We are delighted to kick off 2021 with this great news and partner with M&M’s, Mars and Medicom. A brand like M&M’s is a perfect fit for our growing On Demand audience. We have worked together to create a true value exchange in this partnership by using the famous M&M’s characters to represent the multiple On Demand options currently available.”

Meanwhile, Packed.House, has also won a two year contract with Grant Thornton to publish the quarterly Dublin Economic Monitor report in conjunction with Dublin City Council.

The monitor is a joint initiative of the four Dublin local authorities and tracks 15 key economic indicators. It captures data from the height of the boom to the economic crash and the subsequent recovery.

This partnership will see Packed.House working with Grant Thornton to evolve and expand the reach and consumption of the Dublin Economic Monitor. The report tracks the capital’s performance quarterly to provide insightful data.

Packed.House will be responsible and oversee the website development and design as well as content and audience growth strategies of the report. The team have recently completed the rebuild of the Dublin Economic Monitor website, https://www.dublineconomy.ie/.

According to Mark Corrigan:”This is a hugely exciting project for us to be working on with Grant Thornton and Dublin City Council. At a time when insights to Dublin City Regions’ economy are so important, we have been able to utilise our in-house development, content and audience growth teams to ensure this report gets out to the Irish public at scale.”

Andrew Webb, Chief Economist at Grant Thornton adds: “Easy to access, timely data and insights are vital for cities to track their performance and position themselves to potential investors and visitors. We partnered with Packed.House to bring a fresh perspective to the Dublin Economic Monitor website and ultimately drive towards a bigger audience with a refreshed web presence.”