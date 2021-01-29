Effie Awards Ireland to go Ahead in 2021

After the inaugural Effie Ireland Awards were cancelled due to the global pandemic, IAPI has announced that it is pressing ahead with the awards this year.

The awards will be officially launched on February 17 at an online event called How to Win an Effie. Then, the following day, the awards will be open to enter with the first entry deadline set for April 23. The second deadline will be May 21 while the third deadline will be June 18.

It is expected that the first round of judging will take place in early July with the second round scheduled to take place in early August. The awards themselves will take place on September 23.

This years’ awards will be sponsored by RTÉ Media Sales, An Post Commerce, Pluto, Wide Eye Media and Twitter.