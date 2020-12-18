Laya Expands Rugby Sponsorship Portfolio With Connacht and Munster Deals

Laya healthcare has increased its sponsorship involvement in rugby by becoming the official health and wellbeing partner of both Munster Rugby and Connacht Rugby, adding to its existing sponsorship of Leinster Rugby.

The Munster and Connacht deals will run for an initial three-year period and laya healthcare plan to work with the clubs on a strategic vision that will support the performance of the provinces by focusing on aspects of health and wellbeing across the men’s and women’s teams, the backroom team as well as fans.

As part of the build-up to the Guinness Pro 14 interprovincial matches across the festive season, the company will also be releasing a content series that highlights the provincial heritage of both clubs. Using the well-known mascots of the Clubs, Munster’s stag and Connacht’s eagle will be personified and brought to life in a digitally led campaign.

According to Kevin Kent, head of marketing at laya healthcare: “We are delighted to build on our Official Health & Wellbeing Partnership with Leinster Rugby by joining forces with both Munster and Connacht Rugby. The investment in the health and wellbeing of the clubs across the three provinces comes at a perfect time as we expand our clinic offering in these communities.”

He added; “Laya healthcare has already built strong links to all three regions with the opening of our Laya Health & Wellbeing Clinics in Dublin, Galway and soon in Caherdavin, Limerick. The sponsorships will now further support these communities through the newly established rugby links. By tapping into the positive power of sport, laya’s commitment to health and wellness will empower players and fans alike across the provinces to embrace innovative new ways to take control of their health and enjoy the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. I’m excited by what the next three years hold and looking forward to working with the provinces.”