BBDO Rolls Out Christmas Campaign for Lidl Ireland

BBDO Dublin has rolled out a new Christmas campaign for Lidl Ireland which will be launched tonight, Friday November 8, during the Late Late Show on RTÉ.
The new cross-platform campaign will run across TV, social, digital, radio and press and features a team of busy “Lidl Elves” who spring to life when the store closes each night and go about testing and tasting Lidl’s Christmas fare.
According to Aoife Clarke, head of communications & marketing for Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland:
“We’ve been working on this for a while, so Christmas really came early for us. We know that 2020 has been quite the year, and we can’t wait to share a Lidl magic with everyone now the season is properly underway. We’d like to thank all the Elves who make Christmas at Lidl so special.”
“We wanted to make something truly magical for the year that’s in it, and came up with content to showcase the quality of Lidl’s range while putting a smile on people’s faces,” adds Sinead Lee, BBDO.
“Between ourselves and Piranha Bar, we have created a visual feast that gives you something new every time you watch it. Customising a well-loved Christmas song gives the whole thing real memorability,” she says.
Credits
Agency – BBDO Dublin
Creative Team – Gerry McBride & James Carr
Executive Creative Director – Shane O’Brien
Agency Producer – Georgia Stevenson
Planner – Hazel Reed
Director – Sinead Lee
Project Director – Emma Corcoran
Snr Account Manager – Elana Murphy
Account Executive – Norah Conlon
Head of Innovation – Enda Conway
Client – Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland
Fiona Fagan – Deputy Head of Marketing
Aoife Clarke – Head of Communications & Marketing
Production: For Piranha Bar:
Gavin Kelly – Director
Emily Brady – Producer
Simon Burke – Creative director | CG Supervisor
Sam Boyd – Lead 3D
Cormac Kelly – Senior 3D
Sean King – Offline editor
Ciaran Talbot – 3D
Mario Domingos – 3D
Jack Bowler – 3D
Ronan Coyle – Modelling
Kejt Stachura – Modelling
Daniel McGuire – Modelling
Emanuel Raimundo – Modelling
Ricardo Ferro – Tracking
Shaun Kelly – Designer
Flavio Remontti – Additional Designs
Carlos muñoz -Additional Designs.
John T Coomey – Animation
Jose Carlos Poeiras – Animation
Abhinit Bodke – Animation
Alex Murphy – 2D Design & Animation
Dan Mc Nicholl – Junior Composito
Dan Cullen – Compositor
Mark Bailey – Compositor
Grade – Gary @ Outer Limits