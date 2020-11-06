BBDO Rolls Out Christmas Campaign for Lidl Ireland

BBDO Dublin has rolled out a new Christmas campaign for Lidl Ireland which will be launched tonight, Friday November 8, during the Late Late Show on RTÉ.

The new cross-platform campaign will run across TV, social, digital, radio and press and features a team of busy “Lidl Elves” who spring to life when the store closes each night and go about testing and tasting Lidl’s Christmas fare.

According to Aoife Clarke, head of communications & marketing for Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland:

“We’ve been working on this for a while, so Christmas really came early for us. We know that 2020 has been quite the year, and we can’t wait to share a Lidl magic with everyone now the season is properly underway. We’d like to thank all the Elves who make Christmas at Lidl so special.”

“We wanted to make something truly magical for the year that’s in it, and came up with content to showcase the quality of Lidl’s range while putting a smile on people’s faces,” adds Sinead Lee, BBDO.

“Between ourselves and Piranha Bar, we have created a visual feast that gives you something new every time you watch it. Customising a well-loved Christmas song gives the whole thing real memorability,” she says.

