Marketing Network Launches Christmas Party Gift Back Initiative

Marketing Network Group has launched ‘Gift Back’, a social conscience campaign to encourage companies to gift their Christmas party funds to charity this year.

As part of the initiative, Marketing Network Group is championing the campaign by developing a toolkit of creative assets to enable Irish businesses make a significant donation that would ordinarily have been allocated to a corporate Christmas party fund.

Companies interested in supporting ‘Gift Back’ can access the creative assets from Marketing Network Group. The ‘Gift Back’ logo can be used across various company assets to create campaign awareness. The ‘Gift Back’ creative lockdown can be used by participating companies in their ezine, email signature and across social media channels to show they are supporting the campaign and encourage fellow businesses to follow their lead.

Charities that have signed up to be part of Gift Back include Blossom, Crosscare, ISPCC, Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, Laura Lynn and Peter McVerry Trust.

According to Kieran Killeen of Marketing Network Group: Gift Back is our latest campaign launched under Marketing Network Group’s ‘Get Real’ corporate social responsibility initiative. ‘Get Real’ aims to address current social issues through public information campaigns. There is huge power in marketing, and as an agency, we want to lead by example and encourage awareness, kindness and compassion in the build-up to what will be a very challenging festive season for everyone”.

For more information go to www.giftback.ie