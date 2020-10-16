TBWA\Dublin Gets Apple to Introduce New Masked Emoji

TBWA\Dublin has succeeded in getting Apple to introduce a new “Smiling Face Emoji” as part of its #thefaceask initiative. by introducing a new ‘Smiling Face Mask Emoji’. Apple will introduce it as part of the next iOS update.

According to Amy Tumelty, social media & content specialist at TBWA\Dublin: “The goal of our campaign was to normalise face masks through a language we all use and understand; emojis. We created the ‘Smiling Face Mask Emoji’ as a direct response the change in global behaviour and perceptions around face mask wearing. We are delighted that Apple have responded to #TheFaceAsk and have created a smiling face mask emoji. It will allow people to express their positive sentiments towards face coverings as a form of protection and safety for all against Covid-19. Our only hope now is that Android, Facebook, Twitter and the rest of the emoji-verse will follow suit!”.