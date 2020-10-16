Rothco Spreads the Goodness for Dairygold

Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive has launched a new campaign for Dairygold, the dairy spread that is manufactured by Kerry.

Called Spread a Little Goodness, the campaign forms part of a new platform for the brand which is “ a celebration of the goodness of Dairygold.”

The campaign, which launched on October 9, 2020, will run across TV, programmatic online video, in-store and social.

According to John McMahon, creative director at Rothco: “We’re really proud of Dairygold’s new brand platform ‘Spread The Goodness’, which launched with the TV commercial. The new platform tees up the Dairygold brand to celebrate joy and good vibes and responds to that simple need we all have every now and again to just go ‘Ahhhh’. It’s a nice place for a brand to be. As for the TVC, it’s a simple, feel-good execution of the platform. A young lady with a twinkle in her eye lovingly butters a slice of toast with Dairygold, takes a bite, then launches into a non-stop slide committing random acts of goodness as she goes. Some may suspect it was inspired by a well-known Hollywood film from the 1980s starring a Hollywood A-lister whose surname rhymes with ‘shoes’, but I couldn’t possibly comment.”

Michelle Daly Lennon, marketing manager at Kerry Foods, adds: “The iconic Dairygold brand is Ireland’s number 1 dairy spread and we are really proud of our new brand platform, which launched with our new ‘Spread The Goodness’ TVC. This feel-good and joyful expression of our brand celebrates the love & joy that our shoppers and consumers have for Dairygold – especially when they spread it on toast!”.

CREDITS

CLIENT CREDITS:

Dawn Spencer: Marketing Director

Michelle Daly Lennon: Marketing Manager

Maryclaire Lynch: Brand Manager

AGENCY CREDITS:

Business Director: Rosie Rogers

Account Director: Sarah Murphy

Account Manager: Clara Reddan

Agency Producer: Emma Ellis

Executive Creative Director: Jen Speirs

Creative Director: John McMahon

Creative Team: Frances O’Rourke, Dave Bowen & Orla Byrne

Strategy: Tara Finnigan & Darius Pasalar

PRODUCTION CREDITS:

Production Company: Motherland

Director: Finn Keenan

Motherland Executive Producer: Ross Killeen

Motherland Producer: Tess Bunworth and Keith Bradley

Director of Photography: Simon Walsh

Post House: Motherland

Sound Studio: Will at Screen Scene

Grade: Screen Scene