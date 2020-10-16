Rothco Spreads the Goodness for Dairygold

Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive has launched a new campaign for Dairygold, the dairy spread that is manufactured by Kerry.
Called Spread a Little Goodness, the campaign forms part of a new platform for the brand which is “ a celebration of the goodness of Dairygold.”
The campaign, which launched on October 9, 2020, will run across TV, programmatic online video, in-store and social.
According to John McMahon, creative director at Rothco: “We’re really proud of Dairygold’s new brand platform ‘Spread The Goodness’, which launched with the TV commercial. The new platform tees up the Dairygold brand to celebrate joy and good vibes and responds to that simple need we all have every now and again to just go ‘Ahhhh’. It’s a nice place for a brand to be. As for the TVC, it’s a simple, feel-good execution of the platform. A young lady with a twinkle in her eye lovingly butters a slice of toast with Dairygold, takes a bite, then launches into a non-stop slide committing random acts of goodness as she goes. Some may suspect it was inspired by a well-known Hollywood film from the 1980s starring a Hollywood A-lister whose surname rhymes with ‘shoes’, but I couldn’t possibly comment.”
Michelle Daly Lennon, marketing manager at Kerry Foods, adds: “The iconic Dairygold brand is Ireland’s number 1 dairy spread and we are really proud of our new brand platform, which launched with our new ‘Spread The Goodness’ TVC. This feel-good and joyful expression of our brand celebrates the love & joy that our shoppers and consumers have for Dairygold – especially when they spread it on toast!”.
CREDITS
CLIENT CREDITS:
Dawn Spencer: Marketing Director
Michelle Daly Lennon: Marketing Manager
Maryclaire Lynch: Brand Manager
AGENCY CREDITS:
Business Director: Rosie Rogers
Account Director: Sarah Murphy
Account Manager: Clara Reddan
Agency Producer: Emma Ellis
Executive Creative Director: Jen Speirs
Creative Director: John McMahon
Creative Team: Frances O’Rourke, Dave Bowen & Orla Byrne
Strategy: Tara Finnigan & Darius Pasalar
PRODUCTION CREDITS:
Production Company: Motherland
Director: Finn Keenan
Motherland Executive Producer: Ross Killeen
Motherland Producer: Tess Bunworth and Keith Bradley
Director of Photography: Simon Walsh
Post House: Motherland
Sound Studio: Will at Screen Scene
Grade: Screen Scene