Lancome, the beauty brands is the sponsor of ieStyle Live 2020, the annual fashion event which is run by the Irish Examiner.

Now in its second year, the event will take place online this year and will be hosted by Sonya Lennon and Annemarie O’Connor and it will kick off at 8pm on October 9. One of the main guests this year is the Cork-born editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine, Samantha Barry.

The event is free to attend but guests must register HERE