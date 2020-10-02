Countdown to All Ireland Marketing Awards Begins

Judging for this year’s All Ireland Marketing Awards, which are organised by the Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII), has been completed and the winners of all 18 categories have been entered into sealed envelopes which will be opened up on Friday, October 16 at 3pm.

As part of the countdown to the awards, the MII has published a “good luck” video message from Les Binet, group head of effectiveness adam&eve

Like most other awards programmes, the All Ireland Marketing Awards have moved online this year and they will take place on October 16 at 3pm. While it is free to attend, registration is required. To attend the awards click HERE