Rory Sutherland to Speak at MII’s New CMO Webinar and on the Inside Marketing Podcast

Rory Sutherland is a very popular figure and a definite crowd pleaser on the international marketing conference circuit. With live events and conferences shuttered for the foreseeable future, however, Irish audiences can hear the great man speak at the forthcoming CMO series of events which is organised by the Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII) while he will also feature as the guest of the next Inside Marketing podcast which is a collaboration between Dentsu Aegis Network and the Irish Times.

With no CMO Summit happening this year due to the pandemic, the MII has organised for a number of industry leaders to talk about their experiences along with discussing some the future challenges facing marketing. In its first session, Sutherland will argue that ‘Covid-19 is an Opportunity to Break the Cycle’ during a webinar which will take place on October 22.

“It is my outrageous contention that, for most categories of goods, in much of the developed world, the biggest constraint to progress – economic, social and environmental – is demand, not supply,” says Sutherland. “In other words, growth is now primarily a marketing problem,” he adds. To book a place on the webinar click HERE

Meanwhile Sutherland will also pop up as a guest of the next Inside Marketing series of podcast. As the podcast series prepares to celebrate its first anniversary, Sutherland will make his Inside Marketing debut next Friday, October 2. As part of the next episode, he will discuss everything from AI to diversity while stressing that advertising is not about channels or efficiency but fundamentally about human behaviour. Listen on Spotify HERE