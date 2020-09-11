IAPI Launches New Media Pitch Guidelines for All Stakeholders

IAPI has launched a new set of guidelines covering the often thorny issue of media pitches. The new guidelines provide a recommended approach for all the key stakeholders in the pitching process, including advertisers and pitch doctors, that will lead to a more effective, efficent and transparent process.

As part of the work involved, IAPI set up a Media Council that included client leadership teams from Dentsu Aegis Network Ireland, Core and GroupM which worked alongside the likes of pitch consultants and auditors, the Association of Advertisers in Ireland and the Marketing Institute of Ireland.

The resulting document – “Finding the Right Media Agency”- will act as a client roadmap for the media pitch process providing a recommended approach for each step along the journey of finding the right media agency as well as recommendations on writing a brief, setting clear timelines, providing a detailed scorecard and managing feedback.

According to Fiona Field, deputy MD of Mediaworks and IAPI board member: “I would like to thank the Media Council and in particular Olwen Inglis and Jade Finn for this significant body of work, which is designed to improve and set new standards in terms of pitch guidelines, which we believe will help both agencies and clients alike going forward and into the future.”

To download a copy of the guidelines click HERE