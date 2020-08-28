Virgin Media Rolls National Out Speed-Obsessed Campaign

Virgin Media has launched a major cross platform campaign to promote its new 1Gig broadband offering with Brian Cox, aka Logan Roy from Succession, providing the voiceover.

Called ‘Speed Obsessed’ it was created by Publicis Dublin and will run for seven weeks across all national radio broadcasters including 2FM, Today FM, Newstalk, FM104, Red FM, KFM, East Coast FM, Limerick 95, Spin 103, 98FM, Spin South West and iRadio Group. The campaign is also supported by OOH, digital, search and social media. OMD is handling the media buying and planning.

The campaign celebrates ordinary people who are obsessed with getting faster and Cox, listeners are introduced to a range of real life ‘speed obsessed’ characters that share their record breaking speed stories during 2 minute ad-break takeovers on national radio

The campaign is also being brought to life on Instagram where customers can test their own speed skills. Using facial interaction tracking, the Virgin Media Spark AR game, created in partnership with Publicis, will determine who is the fastest blinker in Ireland!

According to Paul Higgins, vice president of commercial, Virgin Media: “This is an extremely exciting time for everyone in Virgin Media with the launch of our new lighting fast 1Gb broadband speeds. With this new campaign, created in partnership with Publicis, we really want to capture the public’s imagination and showcase how the campaign characters’ obsession with speed has achieved something extraordinary, just like our new broadband speeds. We really want to ‘bring on amazing’ for our customers and we can’t wait for them to try out this new 1Gb speed offering, which is now available to 97.5% of our network. Ireland’s fastest broadband network just got even faster.”

“We all remember the long format radio executions of the past and may lament today’s frequently formulaic approach to the medium. The more conceptual radio ideas can often get watered down under the pressure of media efficiency. Our client Virgin Media and their media agency OMD deserve huge credit for sticking with the concept and helping create some really engaging work. The craft in the performances, the attention to detail in the score and the sheer ambition of a 2 minute spot should be recognised. A great team effort,” says Jimmy Murphy, director, Publicis Dublin.

