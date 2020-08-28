The Public House Launches UK and Ireland Radio Campaign for Buymie

Independent creative agency The Public House has launched a new UK and Irish radio advertising campaign for the online grocery delivery service Buymie

The campaign consists of two 30” radio spots, developed to drive awareness for the service, as well as capturing the mood of post-lockdown consumer attitude towards braving the supermarket.

Devan Hughes, Founder and CEO of Buymie.eu said: “Buymie is Ireland’s leading same-day grocery delivery service. Our customers don’t want the hassle of going grocery shopping, especially with the added concerns of Covid-19, they also want to know that their Buymie personal shopper is focussing on picking the best quality products that they can find. We are delighted with the new radio campaign which brings these benefits to life in an authentic way.”

Commenting on the campaign, Colin Hart, Creative Director and agency founder, The Public House, said: “We’ve been watching Buymie for years now and are proud to be working with a company aligned with us in both innovation and ambition. This campaign simply explains the premise of what Buymie is all about, with a bit of drama added in to give them all the personality they deserve.”

Earlier this week, Buymie announced that it was launching its services in Cork with the creation of up to 50 jobs for so-called personal shoppers. The service is being launched in partnership with supermarket chain Lidl Ireland. In June, the company behind the popular app also announced that it had received €5.8m from investors.

AGENCY CREDITS:

Creative Director: Colin Hart, Jarrod Banadyga

Copywriter: Jack Walsh, Jarrod Banadyga

Managing Director: Catrióna Campbell

Account Director: Ali Crowley

Strategy Director: Ronan Jennings