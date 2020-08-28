Media Central Wins SuperValu’s Online Shopping Challenge

The radio sales house Media Central has won SuperValu’s through-the-line media challenge which involved 14 different media owners and was created to come up with consumer centric media solutions for the retailer’s online shopping offering.

Working with SuperValu’s media agency Starcom, which briefed all the participants, a short-list of five media owners was created. These were then interviewed virtually last month by a panel made up of SuperValu and Starcom personnel. In the end, however, there was only one winner and for its efforts Media Central picked up a €100,000 brand campaign to be executed later this year.

According to SuperValu’s Vicky O’Sullivan: “We have awarded first prize to Media Central. The team at Media Central submitted an exceptional plan for SuperValu Online Shopping that pushed both innovation and consumer experience at multiple touchpoints along with challenging the brand to go beyond normal expectations. They are deserving winners because of the innovative, exciting executions to amplify our offering in a current and a post COVID environment, set to deliver strong reach with our target consumers and robust KPIs.”

Media Central’s head of sponsorship and solutions Neil Mac Dermott adds:: “Media Central are delighted to have won the SuperValu Online Shopping Media Challenge. The entire process, which started in a very different format to how it finished, was a pleasure to work on. The collaboration and feedback along the way from both Starcom and SuperValu was key to allowing us to build an exciting campaign suited to a post COVID environment. One that we in Media Central and the teams in 98FM and Spin 1038 look forward to delivering for both Supervalu and our multiple on air and digital audiences.”

“Initiatives like our media immersion challenges in Starcom help us bring our media partners closer to our clients’ business challenges. We were delighted to see this challenge evolve, despite the COVID-19 environment. We look forward to supporting SuperValu in maintaining their #1 market share position; and want to say congrats to Media Central; and a special thanks to all of the participating and shortlisted media partners,” says Emer Lawn, deputy managing director of Starcom.