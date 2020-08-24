Bulmers Launches New Brand Idea, With a Bang

“The Drum” is the first piece of creative to launch Bulmers new Brand idea “When Time Bears Fruit”. The film will run on digital channels from Monday. Out of Home and Social will support the launch. It will also run in the UK under the Magners brand.

The work was created by creative agency Goosebump. Managing Director Sarah Love says, “This is a big moment for us as an agency, but much more importantly, it’s a big moment for the brand. Yes, a return to a familiar Bulmers theme, but completely reimagined and given a new energy and tagline. ‘When Time Bears Fruit’ is about Bulmers rediscovering what makes it great. What makes it unique. Celebrating the craft and tradition in the brand while expressing itself with the confidence of a brand leader”.

Karl Donnelly, Bulmers Marketing Director, says “this is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the brand. “We all know these are particularly challenging times for the drinks and hospitality industry, there is a huge amount of uncertainty. But some things we can be sure of. One of those things is what makes for great marketing communications; Delve deep into the soul of the brand. Find a product truth that is unique and motivating. Express that truth in a fresh and exciting way. That’s what we’ve done”.

“Bulmers is still the benchmark for Cider and Time is still what makes it great. The craft since 1935, the cycle of growth in the Orchard and 18 months fermentation. ‘When Time Bears Fruit’ is a beautiful expression of all of that. And more than that, it expresses how all that time delivers an epic, effervescent moment of pure refreshment, in a way that could only be Bulmers. We’re proud, we’re excited and we’re grateful to our agency partners; Goosebump, Vizeum and Teneo.”

Goosebump Creative Partners Mark Nutley and Pat Hamill worked with Cashmere Media’s Conor Maloney and Composer and Sound Designer Denis Kilty to produce the film. Mark Nutley described its creation as, “The joy of pushing yourself to produce something that is worthy of the brand’s great advertising heritage. It can be quite daunting. But ‘When Time Bears Fruit’ is a platform I’m extremely proud of. And this is just the beginning”. Pat Hamill described it as, “Putting the heart and soul back into one of Ireland’s greatest brands”.

Credits:

Advertiser: Bulmers Ireland

Bulmers Marketing Director: Karl Donnelly

Bulmers Brand Manager: Jeff Brennan

Bulmers Brand Manager (Digital and Sponsorship): Ruth Elliott

Agency: Goosebump

Managing Director: Sarah Love

Account Director: Alana Dwyer

Senior Account Manager: James Shearer

Account Executive: Anna Lawlor

Creative Partners: Mark Nutley and Pat Hamill

Agency Producer: Dave Brady

Social Team: Philip McCutcheon & Nichola Henry

Digital Design: Sarah Egan

Graphic Design: Ronan Dempsey

Music and Sound Design: Denis Kilty

Production Company: Cashmere Media

Director: Conor Maloney

Producer: Tony Callaly

Director of Photography: Ivan McCullough

Drummer: Karen Marie Millar

Post House: Raygun

Editor: Conor Maloney

Voice Over: Peter Coonan

V.O. Recording: Number 4