Bulmers Launches New Brand Idea, With a Bang

    “The Drum” is the first piece of creative to launch Bulmers new Brand idea “When Time Bears Fruit”. The film will run on digital channels from Monday. Out of Home and Social will support the launch. It will also run in the UK under the Magners brand.

    The work was created by creative agency Goosebump. Managing Director Sarah Love says, “This is a big moment for us as an agency, but much more importantly, it’s a big moment for the brand. Yes, a return to a familiar Bulmers theme, but completely reimagined and given a new energy and tagline. ‘When Time Bears Fruit’ is about Bulmers rediscovering what makes it great. What makes it unique. Celebrating the craft and tradition in the brand while expressing itself with the confidence of a brand leader”.

    Karl Donnelly, Bulmers Marketing Director, says “this is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the brand. “We all know these are particularly challenging times for the drinks and hospitality industry, there is a huge amount of uncertainty. But some things we can be sure of. One of those things is what makes for great marketing communications; Delve deep into the soul of the brand. Find a product truth that is unique and motivating. Express that truth in a fresh and exciting way. That’s what we’ve done”.

    “Bulmers is still the benchmark for Cider and Time is still what makes it great. The craft since 1935, the cycle of growth in the Orchard and 18 months fermentation. ‘When Time Bears Fruit’ is a beautiful expression of all of that. And more than that, it expresses how all that time delivers an epic, effervescent moment of pure refreshment, in a way that could only be Bulmers. We’re proud, we’re excited and we’re grateful to our agency partners; Goosebump, Vizeum and Teneo.”

    Goosebump Creative Partners Mark Nutley and Pat Hamill worked with Cashmere Media’s Conor Maloney and Composer and Sound Designer Denis Kilty to produce the film. Mark Nutley described its creation as, “The joy of pushing yourself to produce something that is worthy of the brand’s great advertising heritage. It can be quite daunting. But ‘When Time Bears Fruit’ is a platform I’m extremely proud of. And this is just the beginning”. Pat Hamill described it as, “Putting the heart and soul back into one of Ireland’s greatest brands”.

    Credits:

    Advertiser: Bulmers Ireland
    Bulmers Marketing Director: Karl Donnelly
    Bulmers Brand Manager: Jeff Brennan
    Bulmers Brand Manager (Digital and Sponsorship): Ruth Elliott

    Agency: Goosebump
    Managing Director: Sarah Love
    Account Director: Alana Dwyer
    Senior Account Manager: James Shearer
    Account Executive: Anna Lawlor
    Creative Partners: Mark Nutley and Pat Hamill
    Agency Producer: Dave Brady
    Social Team:  Philip McCutcheon & Nichola Henry
    Digital Design: Sarah Egan
    Graphic Design: Ronan Dempsey

    Music and Sound Design: Denis Kilty
    Production Company: Cashmere Media
    Director: Conor Maloney
    Producer: Tony Callaly
    Director of Photography: Ivan McCullough
    Drummer: Karen Marie Millar

    Post House: Raygun
    Editor: Conor Maloney

    Voice Over: Peter Coonan
    V.O. Recording: Number 4

     

