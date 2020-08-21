Legacy Urges Dubs to Ease Back into the Capital With New Campaign

Legacy Communications has rolled out a new public awareness campaign to encourage Dubliners to “ease their way” back into the capital as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The campaign was created by Legacy for a working group made up of DublinTown, Dublin City Council, An Garda Síochána and the National Transport Authority.

In addition to the creative, Legacy managed a full 360 campaign which included out-of-home, radio advertising, public relations, and social media content. Legacy worked with PML Group on a geo-targeted out-of-home plan which strategically mapped the various creative executions over 100 key digi-screens and bus shelters throughout the city centre. The creative was tailored to radio with a series of adverts placed across key Dublin stations including Spin103.8, 98FM and FM104. The campaign was also accompanies by a large-scale digital and PR campaign which was led by Legacy’s head of brand communications, Niamh Hopkins. Additional video content, featuring Colm Meaney, was shot by The Tenth Man and has, so far, clocked up over 1m views.

“Our approach was to move away from the very valuable public information style campaigns that are everywhere. The re-opening of a city post pandemic is certainly an unfamiliar; so how could we deliver the messaging around what to expect in short message platforms such as out-of-home advertising that would feel familiar. Sunday morning in Dublin city is quite a familiar and self-explanatory state with less open; a slower more considered way of moving around and less public transport. Easing like a Sunday morning worked as a good jumping off point. We also love Lionel Richie” says Claire O’Grady director of strategy + innovation at Legacy Communications.

Founded by Bernard and James Brogan, Legacy Communications is one of the fastest growing creative communications agencies in Ireland. Spearheaded by Legacy’s Director of Strategy & Innovation, Claire O’Grady, the team developed the creative campaign and tagline “Easing Like Sunday Mornings”. The campaign was designed to capture the public’s attention while informing people of the pertinent health and safety measures in place in the city centre and encouraging people to take their time and take it easy when visiting the capital.

Legacy has recently made a number of new hires as part of a restructure, including digital strategist Gus Ryan, ex Wolfgang digital and Digital and PR Account Director Mary McGuire, along with Head of Brand Communications Niamh Hopkins, who joined Legacy from Teneo in March. The changes to the team come as part of ambitious growth plans for the agency in the brand and digital space in 2020 and beyond.

Working with graphic designer Gayle Briody and Custodian, Legacy developed a retailer toolkit, creating and installing citywide branding such as queue decals, posters and signage for local businesses and retailers.

Running parallel to the advertising campaign was a large-scale digital and PR campaign led by Legacy’s Head of Brand Communications, Niamh Hopkins, and supported by the agency’s PR and digital team. Legacy enlisted well-known Dublin actor Colm Meaney to bring the message to life on social media with video content shot by The Tenth Man that reached over one million views in a very effective digital PR campaign.

Credits

Client: DublinTown, Dublin City Council, An Garda Síochána and the National Transport Authority

Creative: Claire O’Grady – Legacy Communications, Gayle Briody – Freelance Graphic Design

Communications & Digital: Niamh Hopkins, Anthony O’Brien, Ali Rothwell – Legacy Communications

Project Management: Bernard Brogan, Emily Crawley – Legacy Communications

Outdoor Advertising: PML Group

Branding: Custodian

Videography: The Tenth Man