Core Rolls Out New Campaign for the National Lottery

Core has rolled out a new campaign for the National Lottery called ‘Dreams Can Come True.’ The TV ad tells the story of golfer Taidgh who it turns out is not quite good at the game. Undeterred, however, he continues to play the game he loves and one day takes a shot which, following a bizzare chain of events, gives him a spectacular hole-in-one. As the voice-over says, “dreams can come true. They certainly did for 30 new lottery millionaires last year.”
According to Paul Dervan, CMO, the National Lottery: ”The National Lottery marketing team have worked very closely with Core across Creative, Strategy and Media to create a highly memorable and hopefully enjoyable campaign that has a feel of the many classic ads you’d expect from the National Lottery.”
