AIB to Sponsor ReIGNITE and The Business on RTÉ Radio 1

AIB is to sponsor ReIGNITE, a new series presented by Aine Kerr on RTÉ Radio 1 which will kick off tomorrow, Saturday 1st August. , 10am – 11am.

The series will run for the next five weeks and, according to RTÉ it “will provide listeners with the inspiration, tools and knowledge to re-start their personal and professional lives as they emerge from Covid-19 in August 2020. The five week series will empower people to reassess, reboot and retrain when it comes to changing careers, restarting a business or beginning something they’ve long deferred but feel compelled to act upon now.”

In a deal that was brokered by Core Sponsorship, AIB will also sponsor The Business which is presented by Richard Curran. The show broadcasts every Saturday morning from 10am – 11am with 315,000 listeners and will resume in early September.

Brokered by Core Sponsorship, the 6 month sponsorship deal includes four sponsor-credited stings per week, weekly promotional spots on Morning Ireland, Drivetime with Mary Wilson and Countrywide as well as podcast and homepage sponsorship.

According to Tara Farrell, sponsorship manger, RTE Radio & Audio: “RTÉ Media Sales are delighted to announce yet another Radio 1 sponsorship and that AIB has chosen partner with both ReIGNITE and Ireland’s most listened to business show The Business and its audience of 315,000*listeners.

AIB’s CMO Mark Doyle adds: “We are delighted to sponsor Reignite on RTE Radio 1. The programme is the perfect fit for AIB as it offers us the opportunity to engage with Small to Medium Enterprises from all sectors across Ireland as they reassess, reboot & restart business post Covid-19. The sponsorship is part of our wider “Backing Brave” brand campaign which was launched in June.”

“Both ReIGNITE and The Business offer the perfect combination of reach and context. They provide a great platform to amplify AIB’s Backing Brave message, in a high integrity editorial environment while reaching an extensive business audience,” adds Sarah Geoghegan, Core Sponsorship.