Verve Launches Rare Owl Times to Encourage People to Shop Local

Verve has launched a new series of animated videos, called Rare Owl Times, that urge people to shop local during the pandemic crisis.

Created by Showrunners, Verve’s entertainment and culture hub, the mini-series centres around a number of Dublin “owl ones” and “owl fellas” chatting amongst themselves and features voiceovers from comedian Tony Cantwell, drag performer Wren Dennehy and comedian and actor Ali Fox. The animator was Ross Carvill and the sound design was managed by IFTA winning sound designer, Dean Jones (Raygun).

Each episode ends with a reminder to shop local like we used to in the ‘rare auld times.’

Showrunners is headed up by the creative duo of Sam Moorhead and Mikey Fleming, formerly of Boys + Girls. According to Moorehead: “We wanted to encourage people to support their local businesses in a fun, entertaining and non-preachy way. So we thought the best way to do this was to work with some great local creative talent, which combined our love of nostalgic old Dublin and a good pun.”