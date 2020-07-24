Folk Wunderman Thompson Goes With the Flo

Folk Wunderman Thompson (formerly JWT Folk) has launched a new digitised workflow platform for its clients enabling it to manage the process of delivering all its assets from brief right through to deliver.

Called Flo, the platform was custom designed and built by the agency itself and it was developed as a direct response to a gap in client needs for campaign delivery. The service is already being used by some of the agency’s existing clients including Vodafone, Dublin City Council and Cairn Homes.

According to Laura Daley, joint managing director, Folk Wunderman Thompson: “We’ve invested in and brought Flo to market as we knew our clients were looking for cost effective and efficient solutions when it came to their campaign production workstreams. We launched the service to our clients earlier this year and with the onset of Covid-19, this has obviously accelerated several companies transitioning to more digitised ways of working making our Flo offering more relevant than ever. It has really helped to simplify our clients ways of workings, increasing productivity and accountability when staff are working from home. And importantly it helps drives efficiencies of marketing budgets, during a time when budgets are under immense pressure”.

Michelle Noonan, Senior Brand Manager – Channels Transformation, Vodafone Ireland adds: “Flo has completely simplified our workflow and has significantly reduced the admin time across our projects, resulting in both time and cost savings for us and allowing the agency team to focus on the quality of the creative output”.

The service is already being utilised by some of Folk’s existing clients including Vodafone, Dublin City Council and Cairn Homes.