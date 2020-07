ICAD Extends Deadline for Entries Until Monday July 27th

ICAD has extended the deadline for entries to this year’s ICAD Awards until next Monday July 27th .

This year’s entries will compete to achieve exhibition standard for a major exhibition in November. In addition, exhibited work will automatically proceed to ICAD 2021.

This year ICAD has reduced the entry fee from €200 to just €25.

As part of this year’s awards, ICAD has also introduced a number of new categories.

To view these categories and to enter visit www.icade.ie