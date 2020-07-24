Charley Stoney & Eamon Fitzpatrick to Join Next Advertising Matters Webinar

Charley Stoney, the CEO of IAPI and Eamon Fitzpatrick, managing director of IPG Mediabrands Ireland will be the guests on the next Advertising Matters webinar which will take place on Wednesday July 20th at 1pm.

Hosted and moderated by Stuart Fogarty, the founder and CEO of Streamabout.com and Admatic, the panel will also be made up of Siobhan O’Connell, sales and marketing director of Business Plus and John McGee publisher & editor of IMJ and Adworld.ie.

Advertising Matters is free to attend but registration is required. To register click HERE