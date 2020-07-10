Fiona Curtin and Lisa Browne to Join Next Advertising Matters Webinar

Fiona Curtin, Global planning & communications director, Jameson Irish Distillers and Lisa Browne, Head of Marketing & Customer Insights with ESB Group are the two guests at the next Advertising Matters webinar which will be broadcast next Wednesday, July 15th at 1pm.

Hosted and moderated by Stuart Fogarty, the founder and CEO of Streamabout.com and Admatic, the panel will also be made up of Siobhan O’Connell, sales and marketing director of Business Plus and John McGee, publisher & editor of IMJ and Adworld.ie.

Advertising Matters is sponsored by IMJ/Adworld.ie and is free to attend. To register click HERE