Honey + Buzz Wins Grand Prix at AMPC Star Awards 2020

Honey + Buzz, the agency founded by Jonny and Paddy Davis, walked away with the Grand Prix at the annual APMC Star Awards which were held via an online ceremony, hosted by DJ Tara Stewart this week.

A total of 58 winners were announced, spanning 14 agencies and organisations across 17 different categories

Honey + Buzz scooped this year’s Grand Prix award for its work with Heineken 0.0% ‘Drive Through’ campaign. Elsewhere Verve picked up 18 awards, including a Gold in the Best Creative category for Coca-Cola’s ‘Melodic Wood’.

Other agencies to be recognised by the APMC panel of expert judges included BBDO, Boys + Girls, CMS, InSight Marketing, Mindshare, Publicis, Pluto and Rothco among others.

This year’s awards saw the introduction of the new Rising Star category which is designed to recognise outstanding young achievers within agencies. Elana Murphy from BBDO; Rita O’Brien from Honey + Buzz and Eva McCarthy from Verve, were all recognised as Rising Stars within their agencies and the industry.

Full winner details below. All winners will receive delivery of their beautiful handcrafted trophies in the coming weeks.

The sponsors to this year’s awards were IMJ/Adworld.ie, Hedgehogs Vs Foxes, Hayes Solicitors, Return2Sender, MKC Promotions and Element.

For a full list of all the winners got to www.apmc.ie