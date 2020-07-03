DMG Media Ireland Boosts its Digital Footprint with Acquisition of OneFabDay.com

DMG Media Ireland has continued to expand its digital footprint with the acquisition of the Irish weddings website OneFabDay.com.

Since launching in 2011, OneFabDay.com has built up an audience of 550,000 unique users per month and has over 300 advertising clients.

The website joins DMG Media Ireland’s existing stable of brands including Extra.ie, Mail Online, EVOKE, RollerCoaster.ie the Irish Daily Mail, The Irish Mail on Sunday and the i Newspaper.

According to OneFabDay co-founders Naoise Mc Nally and Susan Gallagher: “This is a huge day for One Fab Day, we’re really excited for the One Fab Day team to join the DMG family. Over the last 10 years, together with our fantastic team, we have built One Fab Day into one of the most successful wedding websites in the world, with 550,000 monthly visitors leading the market in Ireland, the UK and the US. We’re incredibly proud that as an Irish digital publication we are among the global players in our industry and joining DMG is the next chapter in our development. Joining such a strong media powerhouse such as DMG gives One Fab Day a unique opportunity to focus on what we’ve always excelled at – creating the most useful and inspiring content for our readers – and the support to continue to grow and develop in new and exciting ways in an ever-changing media landscape.”

Paul Henderson, CEO of DMG Media Ireland, adds: “We are delighted to welcome One Fab Day into the DMG Media Group . The addition of Ireland’s premier wedding site to our portfolio means that we now reach 90%+ of all Irish women through all life stages and through their most important life events. One Fab Day is an iconic brand which has been professionally managed by its founders Naoise and Susan for almost a decade. The site is the trust centre for brides both because of its great content and the deep understanding of its audience amassed over the years”