InsuremyVan.ie Sponsors Sky Sports News at 9pm

InsuremyVan.ie has been unveiled as the new sponsor of Sky Sports News at 9pm.

The partnership coincides with the return of the Premier League which is delivering some record-breaking viewing numbers since the restart on June 17th.

Sky Sports News at 9 is the golden hour scheduled in prime time which gives viewers nightly sporting updates and a round-up of the main sporting stories of the day, including in-depth analysis and comment and interviews with the headline makers.

Jonathan Hehir, MD, InsuremyVan.ie said: InsuremyVan.ie is now firmly established as the leading provider of quality, low-cost van insurance in Ireland and at a time when InsuremyVan.ie clients are busy helping rebuild the economy, we’re delighted to take over sponsorship of the Sky Sports News at 9. Our customers are big sports fans and as we approach the climax to a remarkable Premier League season, InsuremyVan.ie will be at the forefront of the most exciting sports news action that is gripping the nation. InsuremyVan.ie is proud to sponsor Sky Sports News at 9.

According to Malcolm Murray, Sales Director, Sky Media Ireland said: “We are delighted that InsuremyVan.ie has signed up to sponsor Sky Sports News at 9. Sky Sports News is the home of breaking sports news, running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is a go to destination for all sport fans. This collaboration showcases how Sky Media can work with Irish advertisers to deliver desired communication goals across our portfolio of channels.”