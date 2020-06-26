Huskies Creates Educational Campaign for BelonG to Youth Services

The Dublin-based creative agency In the Company of Huskies has launched a new educational campaign for the Irish charity BelonG to Youth Services which aims teach primary school children about the importance of diversity and inclusion and to foster tolerance, open-mindedness and respect among kids in their formative years.

“The animated film, which is part of a wider resource-based information campaign, tells the story of the colours who didn’t want to mix. Things didn’t go very well for them when they stayed apart, but in the end, all the colours came together and created one of the most beautiful things in the world – a rainbow,” according to the agency.

For Pride Month, Huskies saw an opportunity to align the mnemonic for remembering the rainbow with its international symbolic meaning – respect and equality. The project reinvents the old mnemonic about the rainbow colours. The well-known ‘Roy G Biv’ or ‘Richard Of York Gave Battle In Vai

Initially scheduled to launch in schools earlier, the campaign’s course was delayed due to the pandemic. The video is hosted on a separate website – RememberTheRainbow.com – where people can watch it and download fun educational materials as well as entertaining activities for children. During the school year, teachers can use these worksheets to help initiate conversations about caring and respecting others.

According to Damian Hanley, Creative Director, Huskies: “Respect and tolerance have never been more important, particularly when it comes to educating children. This campaign is a gentle way to address a very serious subject, and the goal is to foster inclusivity and diversity from the earliest age.”

Moninne Griffith from BelonG To Youth Services adds: “Our mission is to create a world where all young people, including LGBTI+ youth can feel safe and equal without experiencing any discrimination. We are delighted to partner with Huskies with this initiative to celebrate diversity and promote a kinder and more empathic society.”

Credits :

Client: BelonG To Youth Services – Moninne Griffith, Sinead Keane

Creative Agency: In the Company of Huskies

Creative Director: Damian Hanley.

Creative Animation: Gavin Feiritéar

Design: Gavin Feiritéar, Chris Flynn, Emily Blaney.

Senior Account Manager: Fiona Cunniffe

Producer: Brian Daly

Sound design: Rob Flynn

Recording and mix: Mutiny studios

Director of Social, Search & Performance Media: Dave Hayes

Social Media Specialist : Gabriel Corcoran

Creative contribution: John Mathews, Greg Mcloughlin, Rob McBride & wider agency.

Narrated by: James Kavanagh

Thanks for early support: Ray Sheerin, Kieran O’Donovan, Charlie Stoney, Katherine Ryan, Udi Ovadia and Isabel Harvey.