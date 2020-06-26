DPDgroup post COVID communications campaign shot in Ireland

Through the COVID 19 crisis, we’ve all discovered a newfound appreciation of parcel delivery services. They’ve been there for us all – suppliers and consumers. You’ve seen the notes of thanks and heartfelt messages in people’s windows. For DPDgroup’s drivers and workers all over Europe, these expressions of gratitude have spurred a new sense of appreciation. Something to be celebrated.

From vital medical supplies to inspiring art supplies, from supporting fledgling online businesses to kitting out home gyms, they’ve been the invisible front line that have kept our home worlds turning. Our idea was simple. If there is one thing the virus has shown us, wherever you live, wherever your parcels are delivered, we are one world, one community. People delivering for people. Because bottom line… we all share the #SameAddress

‘We shot our last commercial for DPDgroup on Thursday March 12th just as the country moved into lockdown. So it was ironic to shoot this one just as Ireland began to open up. Working with Sweet Media and Director John Hayes, the ad was shot by a tight crew in Dublin, while we offered creative direction via live stream from Galway, while also streaming a live view from the camera to our clients in Paris. It was surreal but brilliant. Amazing what trust and technology can help you achieve.”

John Watson, Creative Director

The campaign is 100% digital and runs in 19 countries across Europe from 20Th June. At its core is a 30 sec commercial supported by a suite of digital and social assets.

Speaking to Carmel Connolly at The Marketing Department “‘Every successful marketing communications project requires the best of both LEFT and RIGHT brain thinking. The Marketing Department and Watson Creative collaborate to give clients exactly that. Project management, planning and implementation that leaves nothing to chance. Creative thinking, strategy and execution that is best in class. DPDgroup are a fantastic client to work with. Their business has no borders and delivering for them from Ireland has been a joy. We’ve recently completed their new low emission fleet livery across all their business units and have several exciting projects due to go live over the coming months.”

