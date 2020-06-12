THINKHOUSE Wins Global Social & Digital Account for Jameson Whiskey

The Dublin-based agency THINKHOUSE has picked up the global social and digital content account for the Irish Distillers-owned Jameson whiskey brand following an international pitch.

The agency, which is headed up by Jane McDaid, will work alongside Jameson’s in-house creative studio in rolling our social and digital content for all the brand’s markets including North America, Australia, Russia, Europe, South Africa as well as emerging markets in Latin America and Asia.

According to Fiona Curtin, global planning & communications director, Jameson at Irish Distillers: “The pitch process began pre-Covid and the final pitch presentation took place over laptops – a challenge for any agency and client!. THINKHOUSE’s capabilities in social and digital combined with the team’s creativity, passion and knowledge of the global audience is what stood out to us. The pitch process included two Irish agencies as well as agencies from the UK and the most recent incumbent, who was US-based. The pitch process demonstrated that the calibre of knowledge, creative thinking and innovation in Ireland competes with the best of the best. THINKHOUSE team’s passion and creativity is infectious – even through Teams/Zoom.”

“Jameson, ‘the serious whiskey that doesn’t take itself too seriously;’ is an iconic Irish brand that has been embraced by the world for its authenticity, great taste and quality and commitment to connecting communities. Together; with our shared ambition, like-minded outlook and playful attitude, we will ensure that Jameson leads the way with world-class creative digital content that connects its community with authenticity and passion.” adds Jane McDaid.