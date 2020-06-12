Mixtape Marketing Launches New Brand Sampling Platform Called Samplify

Mixtape Marketing, the Dublin-based experiential marketing agency has launched a new online platform for brands to sample directly to consumers.

The new platform is called Samplify and aims to connect brands and consumers with samples of existing or new products.

“Over the past few months, we have been looking at new ways for brands to connect with consumers. Everyone still likes getting free stuff, so we’ve created a platform where consumers can sign up and get a box of free goodies every month. Registration is easy and it’s completely free to the end user,” according to Albi Larkin, director at Mixtape.

Niamh Kellett, fellow director adds: “Brands usually supply large volumes of sample stock for goodie bags at events up and down the country. With none of those events happening for the foreseeable, we’re conscious that there are likely warehouses of stock, gathering dust and going out of date. We wanted to create a route for these samples to still make it into consumers hands. With the sample, brands can include a voucher or coupon and some product information. We’ll ask consumers to share their honest reviews with their peers, encouraging them to become micro-influencers. When someone tags #samplify in a social post, they’ll be entered into a draw to win prizes.”

“Samplify is a natural extension to our service offering. As the market changes we need to adapt to the needs of our clients, and how we interact with their consumers. People will always want to experience a new product, so as an experiential agency, we need to create more opportunities to allow brands to connect in a memorable way”, according to Neil Devlin, director with Mixtape. He adds, “We hope to do our first mail out in July so it will be great so see it go live and get individuals and businesses who sign up really excited about it.”