Dublin Bus Showcases Creatives Against Covid19 Artwork

Dublin Bus has teamed up with the Creatives Against Covid19 collective to launch its “Have HeART” campaign which is being showcased on 101 buses throughout the capital.

The aim of the campaign is to inspire Irish people to “Have HeART” by purchasing an original art print from the Creatives Against Covid19 online store. The proceeds from every purchase will be donated equally between ISPCC Childline and Women’s Aid, helping vulnerable women and children affected by the current pandemic.

Supporters of the campaign are now able to spot some of their favourite artwork on the 50 sightline and 50 t-side bus ads as well as on the beautiful full wrap on Route 46a which travels right through Dublin city from the Phoenix Park in the north to Dun Laoghaire in the south.

“It has always been important to us in Dublin Bus to play an active part in communities across the city. Throughout this pandemic, we have played our part by providing a safe and reliable service for frontline employees and essential journeys. Our partnership with Creatives Against Covid19 has provided us with another opportunity to help our communities. This initiative is a great example of how people have pulled together during this challenging time to not only create inspiring messages of hope, but also to support some of the most vulnerable people in our society who have been made more vulnerable by this pandemic,” says Ray Coyne, CEO of Dublin Bus.

“On behalf of the whole Creatives Against Covid19 team, I want to give a huge thanks to Dublin Bus for their incredible support of our “Have HeART campaign”. Their generosity has literally filled the streets of the capital with our message of hope and optimism. It’s particularly special for us to see our campaign come to life throughout the city where it first began,” says Celine Dee, co-founder of RIchardsDee.

To view and purchase some of the posters created by the Creatives Against Covid collective click HERE