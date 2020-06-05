Camile O’Flanagan, Barry Dooley & Aidan Doyle Lined Up for Next Advertising Matters Webinar

Barry, the CEO of AAI, Camille O’Flanagan, marketing director of Barry’s Tea and Aidan Doyle, head of marketing and PR for Kia Motors Ireland are the guests at the next Advertising Matters webinar which will take place next Wednesday May 10th at 1pm.

Hosted and moderated by Stuart Fogarty, the founder and CEO of Streamabout.com and Admatic, the panel will also be made up of Siobhan O’Connell, sales and marketing director of Business Plus and John McGee, publisher & editor of IMJ and Adworld.ie.

Earlier this week, the guests on the weekly webinar included Jane McDaid, Thinkhouse, Luke Reaper, B&A and Mick McCaffrey Virgin Media Television.

The webinar is free to attend and to register for a place click HERE