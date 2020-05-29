Vodafone to Sponsor Future of Work Podcast on Newstalk

Vodafone Business is to sponsor a new eight part podcast series on Newstalk called Future of Work.

As Covid-19 has pushed Ireland to embrace new ways of working, hosts Jess Kelly and Gavin McLoughlin discuss what the future of work looks like accompanied by carefully selected experts.

‘Future of Work’ focuses on Irish businesses and industry and how it will look as we come out of Covid- 19 pandemic. It talks to the people behind Irish businesses, both big and small, to get their insights into the opportunities and challenges they are facing and how Covid-19 has impacted their business.

Future of Work will be released podcast first each Thursday and will be broadcast each Saturday evening on Newstalk. As part of this new series, McLoughlin and Kelly will also pen an accompanying weekly article in The Business Post.

Speaking about the new sponsorship, Chris Doyle of Newstalk, said: “We are delighted to announce Vodafone as the sponsor of our new series ‘Future of Work’. We are looking forward to working with Vodafone and The Business Post in the coming weeks and understanding how the Covid-19 is shaping the business world.”

Mary Connolly, Senior Marketing Manager, Vodafone Business adds: “Vodafone is delighted to partner with Newstalk and The Business Post on the future of work series. The way we work, live and play has changed rapidly in a short time and we have discovered new ways to work smartly to ensure business continuity during this crisis. This dramatic shift has brought new challenges for Irish businesses, but as we look to the future, we see a big role for technology and connectivity to aid in the re-opening of our society and in our recovery”.

‘We are excited to be working with Vodafone, Carat, and Newstalk across the partnership. There are powerful synergies between the two media channels, both of which are perfectly positioned to help a top tier brand like Vodafone talk to a key, high end audience in a meaningful way. The Business Post provides best in class analysis, comment, and opinion in print and online across Irish press making it essential reading for anyone in business and we strive to bring this prowess to the fore when working with clients on commercial projects.’