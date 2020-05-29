Spark Foundry Tops RECMA Rankings in Ireland

The Core-owned media agency Spark Foundry has been ranked No. 1 in the latest Irish qualitative report published by RECMA, the global independent assessment agency that ranks agencies worldwide.

The agency was also the only Irish-based agency to be profiled as “dominant.” Out of 700 evaluated globally, Spark Foundry was one of 51 agencies in this category.

The RECMA audit of media agencies is based on 18 criteria which are grouped into four sets including competitiveness in pitches over three years; momentum, which includes new business balance and growth rates as well as hiring talent and awards; resources in digital and diversified services; agency capability to manage major accounts, as well as relationship stability

“The rating from RECMA makes us very proud as it reflects the scale, stability and broad range of expertise we offer to our clients, which is important especially in these times of uncertainty. I would like to thank everyone in Spark Foundry, Core and our extraordinary clients, for helping us achieve this,” says Sandra Alvarez, managing director of Spark Foundry.