JCDecaux reconnects with people

JCDecaux have launched a new campaign to welcome people back outdoors as the country takes it’s first tentative steps out of the lockdown and posting can take place again on paper formats for the first time since March 27th.

The campaign designs represent different cohorts of the population enjoying the outdoor settings that are available to them in phase 1 of the reopening and reflect a mood of hope, positivity and gratitude for some of life’s simple pleasures.

With a copy-line that says ‘It’s great to see you again’ greeting people as they slowly reconnect with the outdoor world, it also speaks on behalf of the outdoor advertising displays around the country which have been missing a large proportion of their audience since the streets went quiet.

Tony O’Flanagan, Marketing Director JCDecaux commented, “The most important concern for everyone right now is our health and keeping safe. Since the lockdown began, we have been doing what little we can by sending out messages of thanks to frontline workers on our digital network and displaying communications from the HSE, NTA and our charity partners. Phase 1 of the reopening of the country has given us an opportunity to refresh our formats with a positive message to give people encouragement during these challenging times and to welcome them outdoors to what we all hope are the first small steps towards normality.”

‘Its great to see you again’ is running across JCDecaux formats on the island of Ireland from May 18th